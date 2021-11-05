1 dead in early morning collision on Hwy 58 near Edwards AFB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP in Mojave is investigating a collision that left a person dead early Friday morning near Edwards Air Force Base.

The collision was reported just before 2:45 a.m. near in westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Castle Butte Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and a person was reported trapped inside one of the vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as we learn more information.