FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report.

Authorities arriving at the scene said they located a 2004 Toyota Solara overturned on the right shoulder. Tony Charles III of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the kern County Coroner’s Office. Another female passenger was also injured in the crash and was transported to Kern Medical.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, Deleah Johnson, 18, sustained moderate injuries. Johnson was treated for her injuries at Kern Medical and was arrested for felony DUI and other charges, according to CHP.

Charles III’s family will be holding a candle light vigil on Aug. 30. at 5:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Park. Family ask the public to bring blue balloons to the vigil.

Charles III’s family has also set up a Gofundme for the funeral proceedings.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the CHP Fort Tejon office at (661)248-6655.