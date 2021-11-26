1 dead in crash on I-5, drugs and alcohol possibly involved, officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was left dead in a two car crash on I-5 Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to the crash, which happened in the northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Allen Road. Medical personnel and officers from Los Banos also responded.

One driver, identified by officials as Carolyn Romanini was driving a Chevrolet Traverse north traveling over 75 miles per hour in the left-most lane. Romanini, 67, had two passengers in her car, Katie Romanin-Patnod, 41, and one 12-year-old, all of Bakersfield.

A 56-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released, was driving a Toyota Camry directly behind Romanini. The driver of the Toyota moved to the median and passed Romanini on the left before attempting to move back into the lane in front of Romanini.

The right rear of the Toyota collided with the left front of Romanini’s car. The driver of the Toyota lost control of the car and crossed the northbound lanes, the right shoulder and left the road while traveling northeast before crashing into a barbed wire fence and flipping over.

The driver was pinned inside the Toyota and was pronounced dead on scene.

Romanini and her passengers stopped at the scene and were uninjured, according to officials.

Officials said drugs and/or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.