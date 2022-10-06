BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after crashing into a tree Thursday morning in south Bakersfield.

The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle collision with a tree around 6 .a.m. on Union Avenue just south of Mckee Road. Preliminary investigation indicated a single vehicle was traveling northbound on Union Avenue at a high rate of speed, officials said.

For an unknown reason, the driver swerved off the road, side swiped a power pole and crashed into a tree off the road, officials said. CHP has partially blocked the number two lane of Union Avenue.

Avoid the area if possible.

The Bakersfield resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The male passenger of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Kern Medical. Officers said speed was a factor in the crash.

PG&E crews are evaluating the scene and say power was not affected in the area.