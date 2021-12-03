1 dead in crash along Highway 99 north of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a crash Friday night along Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway.

The collision was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 just sound of Lerdo Highway at around 8:30 p.m.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a driver of Nissan pickup truck crashed into a parked semi on the side of the road. The coroner has been called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

