1 dead in crash along Highway 99 north of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a crash Friday night along Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway.

The collision was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 just sound of Lerdo Highway at around 8:30 p.m.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a driver of Nissan pickup truck crashed into a parked semi on the side of the road. The coroner has been called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

