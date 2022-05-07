BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon just south of 7th Standard along Highway 99, according to CHP.

The crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the 7th Standard exit at around 3:45 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A driver lost control of their white sedan and came off the roadway and colliding into a fence. Several people tried to help a woman reported to be inside the vehicle, but was pronounced dead by medical responders.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the driver at a later time.