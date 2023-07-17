BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being involved in a off-road vehicle crash Monday evening in east Bakersfield.

BPD responded to a dirt field for a report of an off-road vehicle collision near the 7900 block of College Avenue just before 7 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival, police discovered an ATV on its side and the injured driver nearby.

The man was suffering major injuries and paramedics declared him dead at the scene, according to police.

According to a release, the man was riding southbound on a dirt path when he lost control for an unknown reason. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There were no witnesses to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.