1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said one person is dead following a crash Wednesday night on Brundage Lane.

The three-vehicle crash was reported on Brundage Lane between Eye Street and South Chester Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows two trucks were traveling eastbound on Brundage Lane and collided into a sedan. The two trucks broadsided the sedan, severely injuring a passenger inside. The passenger was described as a young male by a police spokesperson, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All passengers in the two trucks traveling eastbound on Brundage Lane suffered minor to moderate injuries; the driver of the sedan also suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

Sgt. Chance Koerner at the scene said speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News