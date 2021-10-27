1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said one person is dead following a crash Wednesday night on Brundage Lane.

The three-vehicle crash was reported on Brundage Lane between Eye Street and South Chester Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows two trucks were traveling eastbound on Brundage Lane and collided into a sedan. The two trucks broadsided the sedan, severely injuring a passenger inside. The passenger was described as a young male by a police spokesperson, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All passengers in the two trucks traveling eastbound on Brundage Lane suffered minor to moderate injuries; the driver of the sedan also suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

Sgt. Chance Koerner at the scene said speed appeared to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.