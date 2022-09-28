BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Tuesday night along Highway 99 in Bakersfield.

The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one truck and another vehicle in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just south of Palm Street, according to a CHP release.

CHP’s preliminary investigation revealed the 43 year-old man, of Wasco, driving a white GMC Sierra in the northbound number 3 lane of Highway 99 made an unsafe lane change into the number 2 lane and collided with an unknown vehicle, according to deputies.

The driver of the GMC lost control and struck the center median wall. The GMC continued out of control traveling north and overturned blocking northbound lanes, CHP said.

Following the collision the driver of the other vehicle continued northbound on Highway 99 and fled the scene.

The driver of the GMC sustained major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical where he later died of his injuries, according to CHP deputies.

CHP identified Raina Lopez, 21, of Wasco was a passenger in the GMC and sustained moderate injuries, according to CHP. Lopez was transported to Kern Medical, officials said.

It is unknown if the driver of the second vehicle was injured in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any further information is encouraged to call the CHP Bakersfield area office at 661-396-6600.