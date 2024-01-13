TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a traffic collision occurred near Sand Canyon on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Page.

CHP first reported the collision at 12:14 p.m., and said a witness found a man dead in a vehicle near Messite and Tanganda roads northeast of Tehachapi.

The Kern County Coroner is on scene, as well as a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.