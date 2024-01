MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a traffic collision occurred near Edwards Air Force Base on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Page.

CHP first reported the collision at 8:04 a.m. on State Route 58, just east of Claymine Road. A vehicle was reported to be on its roof.

CHP said CPR was performed on at least one person at the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.