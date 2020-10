ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded Wednesday in Rosamond.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are at a home on Sequoia Lane near Fernwood Street in Rosamond for the investigation. Deputies were called for a report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. that wounded two people.

We will update this story as we learn more information.