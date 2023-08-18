BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on California Avenue Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of California and Chester Avenues for reports of a two-vehicle accident. Their preliminary investigation revealed a sedan was traveling northbound on Chester Avenue and the pickup was traveling westbound on California Avenue where the two vehicles collided.

At the scene, police and emergency crews found the driver and passenger of the sedan suffering from major injuries. The woman and man were transported to a hospital for treatment. The passenger was later pronounced dead, while the woman remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, BPD said.

The man who was behind-the-wheel of the pickup was not injured and remained at the scene. However, he was later transported to Kern Medical for further examination, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.