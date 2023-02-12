BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A single-vehicle rollover collision left one dead and another seriously injured in downtown Bakersfield Sunday morning.

According to a BPD release, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Truxtun Avenue and upon arrival, they located two adult male subjects involved in the rollover accident. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found that the vehicle traveled at high speed, leaving the roadway and somersaulting several times with both occupants ejected. Speed and alcohol appeared to be a factor as an eastbound vehicle struck a patrol car used by investigators for officer safety. The driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested on DUI charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this matter is advised to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.