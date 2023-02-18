BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting that left one dead and another with minor injuries happened on Elm Street Friday night.

According to a release from the Bakersfield Police, officers were called to a shooting on the 3100 block of Audubon Drive at around 11:30 p.m. where they found an adult female suffering a minor gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim told officers that she had been shot by an adult male suspect in the 2500 block of Elm street. The female was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

BPD officers then attempted to negotiate with the suspect to safely surrender his weapon only to find the suspect had fled the residence with a handgun and hear additional gunshots from neighboring yards, said the police.

Police then found the suspect in a yard on the 2600 block of Elm street suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene soon after.

The female victim is expected to recover from her injury while the Kern County Coroner will identify the deceased sometime later.

Anyone with information on this matter is advised to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.