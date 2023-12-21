BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after crashing about 300 feet off the bluffs near Panorama Drive on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mount Vernon Avenue and Panorama Drive at around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a truck that drove off the road and into the bluffs.

The vehicle came to rest near Alfred Harrell Highway. Video from the scene shows a yellow tarp covering a body in the roadway. No one else was inside the vehicle.

Check back for updates.