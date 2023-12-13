BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man is dead after his vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a metal column at a gas station parking lot on Weedpatch Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a call of a solo-vehicle crash at a Shell gas station at the roundabout at Highway 223 and Weedpatch Highway at 10:03 p.m. Tuesday night.

CHP said a Honda traveling eastbound on Highway 223, just west of Weedpatch Highway, at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and struck a raised concrete curb. The Honda continued traveling through a roundabout and eventually struck a metal column in a Shell gas station.

The impact of the crash split the Honda in two, ejecting the driver in the process. He suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, CHP said. The coroner’s office will release the driver’s identity at a later time.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials are still investigating if alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash. CHP ask any witnesses with information to call Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez at 661-396-6600.