BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield.

The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Aug. 29, according to the BPD.

Their preliminary investigation indicates the driver was traveling south when he veered into a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said.

The identity of the man will be released at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.