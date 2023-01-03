BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a blue sedan and pedestrian collision on westbound Highway 178, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, the collision happened just east of Union Avenue offramp around 6 p.m.

The third lane on the highway was temporarily blocked, according to CHP.

The coroner will identify the victim at a later time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.