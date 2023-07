CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Wednesday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

The crash happened at about 7:24 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Lost Hills. Good Samaritans at the scene performed CPR on at least one person, the page reported.

The first lane of northbound I-5 is blocked at the scene. Expect delays.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.