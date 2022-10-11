BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has confirmed one person has died following a crash over the weekend involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec.

The crash involving a 2007 Harley Davidson and a Freightliner semi-truck was reported at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on I-5 northbound south of Lebec Service Road, according to a news release.

During the investigation, officers said the driver of the Harley Davidson, a 32-year-old man from San Leandro, Calif., sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the motorcyclist was not released.

CHP said the passenger of the Harley Davidson, Kaylin P. Riolo, 30, of Emeryville, Calif., sustained major injuries and was transported to Kern Medical. Riolo and the driver were wearing safety equipment.

The operator of the Freightliner, Joe E. Riddle, 55, of Hurricane, Utah, was not injured in the crash.

Officers said it is unknown if alcohol or impairment played a role in the crash.

I-5 remained partially open the two left-most lanes shut down for about five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the crash should call the CHP Fort Tejon at 661-248-6655.