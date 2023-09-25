BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following a vehicle crash in Mojave on Randsburg Cutoff Road a mile west of Highway 14, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said the crash happened on Friday, Sept. 22 at approximately 10:12 p.m. Deputies identified the victim in the crash as 39-year-old Garret William Houston of Tehachapi.

KCSO said Houston was the operator of a motor vehicle that collided with another motor vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene from his injuries.

California Highway Patrol in Mojave is investigating this crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call them at 661-824-2408.