BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after crashing on Highway 58 just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the man was driving south on South Union Avenue when he tried to get onto Highway 58 but drove down an embankment and into the center median of the westbound lanes near the South Union Avenue overpass.

The driver sustained major injures and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

BPD officials said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The identity of the man has yet to be released.

Anyone with information should contact BPD at (661) 327-7111.