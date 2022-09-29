BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on David Road west of Edison Road early Thursday morning left a man dead and another with injuries, according to the California High Patrol.

Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin was driving a Buick Rendezvous going westbound on David Road. When for an unknown reason Espinoza drove into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Matrix.

The 38-year-old man in the Toyota Matrix was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP. Espinoza was transported to Kern Medical Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The area was temporarily blocked off for clean-up and investigation, according to CHP.

The highway patrol said at this time they do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation.