BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred.

The investigation revealed a vehicle headed west on Highway 178 left the roadway and traveled 200 feet down an embankment. Officials said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The man’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office. An investigation is ongoing.