BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead following a crash on Highway 99 around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Robert Rodriguez with the California Highway Patrol told 17 News that it appeared to involve one car with one occupant. Officials said the car was traveling on northbound Highway 99 north of Olive Drive at about 70 miles per hour. The big rig was parked on the west dirt shoulder, according to officials.

The car veered right and went off the east edge of the road through a perimeter fence before continuing onto State Road and crashing into the back of the big rig, according to CHP officials.

Officials said the car sustained major front-end damage and the driver was taken to the hospital with major injuries where he died.

Traffic was not affected. The identity of the driver has not been released yet.