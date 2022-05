MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash southwest of Mojave Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Backus Road near Tehachapi Willow Springs Road at about 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found one car slammed head-on into the side person dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.