BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead after a crash near 4th and V streets Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 6:56 p.m. Police said the person who was hit was using a wheelchair.

A video shot by a 17 News photographer appears to confirm that the victim died at the scene. The name of the victim will be released at a later time by the coroner’s office.

No other information is immediately clear.

This is a developing story.