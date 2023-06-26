BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died after a single vehicle crash on I-5 through the Grapevine Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday night in Lebec.

Officers said a red Chevy Corvette was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and traveled 50-feet down an embankment. The person died at the scene.

All lanes of southbound I-5 were closed while CHP investigated. The road has been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.