BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died after a fire broke out in an abandoned residence in central Bakersfield Thursday morning, fire officials said.

According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on California Avenue, just east of Oak Street. The single story, single family home has a prior history of fires occurring at the vacant structure, according to the fire department.

Twenty-three firefighters responded to battle the heavy fire which took over three hours to extinguish.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.