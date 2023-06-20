BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a crash which sent a vehicle into a canal in south Bakersfield early Tuesday morning, according to Bakersfield police.

According to officials, the impact of the two-vehicle crash sent one car through a fence shortly after midnight.

Video from the scene show a car almost fully submerged under water and the damage done to the other vehicle in the collision at the intersection of H Street and Berkshire Road.

Responding officers said a man was trapped inside the submerged car. Several officers entered the canal and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle. Officials performed CPR and other lifesaving measures, but it was not enough to revive the unidentified man. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver did not sustain any injuries and cooperated with the investigation, BPD said in a statement.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.