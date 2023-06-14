TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead and four others were rescued from the Kern River Wednesday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:50 p.m. Search and Rescue received a report of five professional kayakers needing rescue in the Kern River near Gold Ledge Campground in Tulare.

Investigators say that the five kayakers lost their equipment in the high flows of the river and then fell out of their raft.

Deputies say that four people have been rescued from the river and they are working to recover the body of another person who is confirmed to be deceased.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the Swiftwater Rescue Team is getting help from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Swiftwater Rescue Team.

Authorities are reminding the public that water is colder and faster than usual, and asking people to please avoid the waterways completely.