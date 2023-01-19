BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died, three people were injured — including two Bakersfield police officers — following a crash during a pursuit Thursday morning in east Bakersfield.

The crash killed a driver in the area of South Vineland and Muller roads. Two officers were injured a woman suffered serious injuries, according to police. The vehicles ended up in an orchard just off the road.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the crash occurred as officers were in pursuit of a driver in a reported stolen vehicle. The department said officers began the pursuit of a driver in a tan GMC Sierra just after 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of California Avenue.

The pursuit was called off due to high speeds on Edison Highway at around 2:15 a.m., according to police. A few minutes later, officers continued pursuit of the vehicle as the driver was seen on Weedpatch Highway near Highway 58.

Officials said the driver in the reported stolen vehicle crashed at around 2:21 a.m. and the driver, identified by police as Michael Monte Stephens, 21, of Delano, was taken into custody. Stephens was hospitalized after “experiencing a medical issue unrelated to the collision,” the department said in a statement.

After the pursuit ended, dispatchers received a call about a crash involving a Bakersfield police patrol vehicle that happened at South Vineland and Muller roads.

The crash involved Bakersfield police and a Honda Accord. A man driving the Honda was killed and a passenger was taken to a hospital with moderate to major injuries. Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital with moderate to major injuries. All survivors of the crash were listed in stable condition, according to a statement by police.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly collision.

We will update this story as we learn more information.