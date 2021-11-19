1 dead, 2 injured in Stockdale Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed and two other passengers were severely injured in an overnight crash on Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield police said.

The crash was reported just after midnight on Stockdale Highway at Renfro Road. Police said two vehicles collided. Officials said the driver of a red Honda Civic and another passenger were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A woman traveling in the Civic was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, and it’s not known if alcohol or drugs were factors. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.