BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died following a collision Saturday morning north of Wasco.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the two-vehicle collision was reported just before 11:15 a.m. at the intersection at Sherwood Avenue and Highway 43.

One person was reported dead, another suffered major injuries, a third person had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

We will update this story as we learn more information.