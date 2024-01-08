BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and two others sustained major injuries in a crash Monday morning near Garlock in eastern Kern County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol, Mojave Area, officers say they were dispatched to a reported head-on

traffic collision on Redrock Randsburg Road, west of Garlock Road at approximately 8:36 a.m.

CHP Mojave said the driver of a white Mercedes was traveling westbound on Redrock

Randsburg Road while the driver of a white Hyundai was traveling eastbound with one passenger. The two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the white Hyundai, only described as a 53-year-old woman from Topeka, Kansas, succumbed to her injuries and died on scene, according to CHP. The passenger in the Hyundai and the driver of the Mercedes sustained major injuries and were both transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Driver impairment is not currently suspected as a contributing factor to this collision, CHP said.

The crash forced a closure of Redrock Randsburg Road at Highway 14 and at Garlock Road and Highway 395.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Officer Pousson at the CHP Mojave Area office at 661-823-5500.