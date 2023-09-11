BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man is dead and another was transported to a hospital after following a crash near the county line Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. A 35-year-old man driving a 2002 Honda was traveling north on Zachary Road near County Line Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, officers said.

The front of the Honda struck a fence and metal posts, according to CHP.

Officials said the impact caused the driver to suffer fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 29-year-old passenger of the Honda suffered minor injuries and was transported to Kern Medical for treatment, officials said.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.