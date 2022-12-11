BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and another was injured in an overnight fire that tore through a home in Wasco, the Kern County Fire Department said.

Kern County firefighters were called to a report of a home burning with someone trapped inside on Filburn Avenue near Highway 43 at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived and found the front side of the home burning with flames shooting through parts of the roof. Crews began a search for the person trapped inside. The firefight lasted about 30 minutes, KCFD said.

Crews found two people inside the home. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment and another was found dead inside the home.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased person at a later time.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.