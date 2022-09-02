SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning.

Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of Minter Field Airport.

Witnesses at the scene say the single occupant airplane made a loop and crashed into an open field. Officials say the adult male was local to the area.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are monitoring the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Association will be coordinating the investigation.

The mans name will be withheld until family is notified.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.