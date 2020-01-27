1 arrested on suspicion of DUI in Friday night checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said one driver was arrested for DUI during a checkpoint Friday night in Northwest Bakersfield.

Officers conducted a DUI checkpoint near the corner of Calloway and Brimhall between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The department said it screened more than 1,400 drivers passing through the area.

One was arrested, four others were cited for driving without a license. Six were driving on suspended licenses, police said.

If you suspect someone driving drunk on the road, you are urged to call 911.