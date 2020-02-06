1 arrested following stolen vehicle pursuit in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A short pursuit ended in a collision and at least one arrest of a juvenile, according to police.

Bakersfield police said officers attempted to pull over a suspected stolen Honda at around 6:05 p.m. at Planz Road and South P Street.

The driver didn’t stop and a pursuit began but ended nearby at South Union Avenue and Planz Road.

The driver, a male juvenile, was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall. Two other juveniles were detained but it’s unclear if they were arrested or released. One person inside the stolen Honda got away, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.