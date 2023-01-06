BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene.

Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union Avenue. The residence was taped off as officials investigated the scene, the 17 News Photographer said.

Officers were seen bringing out a person in handcuffs from the home. The coroner was on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.