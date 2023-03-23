BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested for allegedly registering stolen vehicles at a business in Rosedale Wednesday morning.

Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations Office, with help from the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a business located at 4020 Rosedale Highway, according to DMV.

The business is accused of fraudulently registering vehicles at the northwest location, investigators were able to recover 14 vehicles during the search.

One suspect associated with the business was taken into custody and booked into the Kern County Jail and charged with auto theft and possession of stolen vehicles.