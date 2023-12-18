BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been airlifted after a crash between a Kia and an Amtrak bus on northbound I-5, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to the page, the crash happened at 6:53 a.m. when a Kia sedan changed lanes and sideswiped an Amtrak bus on northbound I-5, just north of Fort Tejon. The impact from the crash caused the Kia to overturn. The man behind the wheel suffered moderate injuries, while a woman passenger sustained major injuries.

Both occupants have been airlifted to an area hospital. Four people onboard the Amtrak bus reported complaints of pain, according to CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.