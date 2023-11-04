FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — It has been over three weeks since the Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was announced to be sold in Kern County, but the prize is still unclaimed, and the lucky winner remains a mystery.

The winning ticket was determined to have been sold in Frazier Park at Midway Market & Liquor on Frazier Mountain Park Road on Oct. 11. The jackpot was the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Lottery officials said it may take weeks to determine a winner even after someone comes forward publicly.

However, while the winner is still unknown, the public will eventually find out. The California lottery has a disclosure law requiring the winner’s name to be released.

The California Lottery is subject to public disclosure laws that allow access to certain governmental records. Your full name, the name and location of the retailer who sold you the winning ticket, the date you won and the amount of your winnings, including your gross and net installment payments, are matters of public record and are subject to disclosure. The Lottery will not disclose any other personal or identifying information without your permission unless legally required to do so. CA Lottery

Carolyn Becker said the person, or persons, with the winning ticket has a year to claim the massive jackpot. Once a claimant steps forward, a vetting process begins that can take six to eight weeks.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Powerball website.

While the state of California does not take taxes for lottery winnings, the IRS takes 24% from a cash option of $774 million.