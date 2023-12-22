BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Lottery officials said just over two months after a winning $1.7 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Frazier Park, no one has claimed the prize.

The drawing for the $1.76 Powerball jackpot happened on Oct. 11 and the winning ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Mountain Park.

This jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The sum for the Oct. 11 prize was valued at $774.1 million. A winner can choose to take the sum or take payment in annuity.

The identity of the winner has remained a mystery.