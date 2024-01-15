BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – For decades Bakersfield greeted westbound Highway 58 traffic with an abrupt choice — turn left or right onto Real Road, a two lane surface street, because the freeway ends right there.

Not everyone noticed.

Over the years a few drivers kept going, hopping the curb and plowing right into the Wild West Shopping Center on Real Road.

Wild indeed.

The Army Recruiting Station there had big rigs launch themselves through its plate glass window twice.

Then in 2016, in the first concrete visible sign that Bakersfield’s transportation future was about to change for the better, most of the Wild West Shopping Center was demolished.

Now, in perhaps the last visible sign that change has come, contractors are putting the very last touches on the Centennial Corridor freeway, connecting the unlinked east and west halves of State Route 58 with north-south Highway 99.

After 15 years and expenditures of $1.5 billion, the Centennial Corridor is finally about to open — most likely the first week of February, if contractors can finish the last remaining electrical work.

The Centennial Corridor has not only simplified the trip from, say, Union Avenue to Allen Road, it has changed the face and, in a sense, the culture of Bakersfield. Almost 200 homes and businesses were demolished to make room for the freeway footprint, including a number of homes in the Westpark and Garnsey neighborhoods of west-central Bakersfield.

Blame local government of the 1960s and 1970s, which knew this day was coming but failed to protect and plan-line for later transportation development.

Some things will look different — beyond, of course, that monolithic, six-story overpass that will deliver eastbound traffic onto 99 south. The southbound Ming Avenue off-ramp is dramatically different: Drivers must commit to the dedicated lane a half-mile before they actually exit the freeway, or they’ll miss it.

Half the project’s funding came from one source: former Congressman Bill Thomas, who procured $700 million on his way out of the U.S. Capitol in 2005. That hard-won windfall helped bring about the Thomas Roads Improvement Program, a multi-jurisdictional agency that has administered that and other funding from state and federal sources.

An important milestone on the way to this day was the Westside Parkway, completed in 2014. It now becomes the western portion of the Centennial Corridor.

The corridor was originally expected to be complete by August 2023, but delays pushed it back six months. Well, better late than never.

What’s next? To Interstate 5 and beyond.

The nation’s interstate freeway system is now a step closer to a goal that dates back to the Eisenhower administration: Linking the Atlantic coast of North Carolina to the Pacific Ocean by way of Interstate 40. As it stands, the 2,500-mile route terminates at Barstow, or at least it used to. Now it ends right here.