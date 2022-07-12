BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — North of the River Recreation and Park District has received $1,280,475 in grant funding to renovate Standard Park in Oildale.

The grant money, offered by the National Park Service and administered by California State Parks, will help pay for improvements including a dog park, new irrigation system, playground, picnic areas and water efficient planter areas, according to a release from the district. The grant money is a $50 percent match for the project, totaling an estimated $2.56 million.

District officials said an “overwhelming majority” of neighbors said they wanted a dog park in an online survey and to staff who went door to door.