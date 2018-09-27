"Tip a Cop" fundraiser at Chili's
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police officers will be at Chili's,Thursday evening, for "Tip a Cop."
The proceeds from "Tip a Cop" go to St. Jude's Children's hospital.
St. Jude's has researched life-threatening diseases to treat children.
The fundraiser is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chili's on Rosedale Hwy.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
