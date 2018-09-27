"Tip a Cop" fundraiser at Chili's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police officers will be at Chili's,Thursday evening, for "Tip a Cop."

The proceeds from "Tip a Cop" go to St. Jude's Children's hospital.

St. Jude's has researched life-threatening diseases to treat children.

The fundraiser is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chili's on Rosedale Hwy.