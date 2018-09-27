Local News

"Tip a Cop" fundraiser at Chili's

Posted: Sep 26, 2018

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 08:50 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police officers will be at Chili's,Thursday evening, for "Tip a Cop." 

The proceeds from "Tip a Cop" go to St. Jude's Children's hospital.

St. Jude's has researched life-threatening diseases to treat children.

The fundraiser is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chili's on Rosedale Hwy.

 

 

