'Read For Success' event promotes literacy for Kern County adults

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It's a staggering statistic: 15 percent of adults in Kern County cannot read at the 9th grade level.

That figure is one of the reasons behind Thursday morning's Read For Success breakfast fundraiser.

The Kern Literacy Council provides free, confidential and one-on-one tutoring in math, GED test prep and English as a second language for adults.

"Unfortunately it has been an ongoing battle to bring the literacy rate up in Kern County," Rebekah Bridgett of the Kern Literary Council said.

"As the population has grown, the demographics have changed, it's all compounding to create literacy issues. We want to help as many people as we can."

17's Jim Scott spoke at the event about his love of reading and how it has impacted his life and career as a broadcast journalist.

The council is always in need of tutors, if you'd like to help, visit the Kern Literacy Council's website, or call 324-3413.